Neil Young Is Recording a New Album With Crazy Horse

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, Wes Borland discussed the status of LIMP BIZKIT's long-awaited new album which at one point had the working title "Stampede Of The Disco Elephants". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've probably, in the last 10 years, been in the studio to try and complete the record, I wanna say, seven times, to different studios. And we've been working on stuff, working on stuff, working on stuff. And Fred [Durst, LIMP BIZKIT frontman] has been consistently kind of unsatisfied with where vision is, I guess. So we've released singles — like we did 'Ready To Go', and we did another single called 'Endless Slaughter' that we put out… We probably have 35 songs recorded instrumentally, and he's done vocals on them and then thrown the vocals away — done vocals and then [gone], 'Fuck this,' [and] thrown it away. So I think he's finally at the point now where he's gonna pick a set of these songs that he's finally cool with and finish 'em and we're gonna finish the record. So, fingers crossed."