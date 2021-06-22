Kevin Durant, James Harden commit to playing in Olympics

For the third consecutive time, Texas Longhorns alum Kevin Durant has been named to the U.S. Olympics men’s basketball team, according to 247Sports. From 247Sports: “USA basketball announced the news Monday morning after the standout hoopster landed on the 12-man roster, which was approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors and is pending final approval from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee. [Durant] earned gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Durant will now become the fourth Texas player in UT men’s basketball program history to compete in the Olympics, but is the first and only Texas Ex who will make three appearances in the Olympic Games.”