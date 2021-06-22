This KitchenAid stand mixer is the best we've tried—and on mega-sale during Prime Day
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Kitchenaid is the king of stand mixers. It seems the company's mixers can do anything and everything—there's even an ice cream attachment. And while the mixers are incredibly well known, it's no secret that they're also expensive. Fortunately, the company is offering a $129 discount on one of its mixers, the Kitchenaid KV25G0X—a price that beats even Amazon's Prime Day deals!www.freep.com