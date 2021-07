After the cancelation of the 2020 baseball season (due to Covid) it was good to have the boys back in tournament play and see the crowds at the ball fields supporting their teams. Brookneal Minor League All Stars entered the District 6 Division 2 All Star Tournament Friday evening against the hosting team, Timberlake. Brookneal came out strong in the first game giving the fans something to cheer about as they scored 6 runs in the bottom half of the very first inning. Timberlake was unable to recover and Brookneal followed up the early scoring burst with another 10 runs in the second inning, defeating Timberlake in 3 innings by a final score of 16-0. Colin Elder led the way at the plate with 3 hits and 4 RBIs. Corbin Mason and Ayden Jackson had 2 hits each. Brady Terry and Colin Elder shared time on the mound and had a combined 1 hitter.