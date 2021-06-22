Severe Weather Statement issued for Saratoga, Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saratoga; Schenectady A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHENECTADY AND SOUTHEASTERN SARATOGA COUNTIES At 928 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Edward to near Country Knolls, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. A few reports of trees and wires downed were received between 845 and 900 pm EDT in Galway and Porters Corners. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Scotia, Mechanicville, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Waterford, Round Lake, Rotterdam Junction, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Alplaus, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Gates, Halfmoon and Malta. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH