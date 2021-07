News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The reported securities include 5,000,000 shares of Class A common stock that are subject to certain vesting conditions. The reporting person has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to the reported securities which are directly held by LiveVox TopCo LLC on behalf of a private investor group that includes Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P., Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund-A, L.P., GGCOF Executive Co-Invest, L.P., GGCOF Third-Party Co-Invest, L.P., and GGCOF IRA Co-Invest, L.P., each of which are managed by the reporting person. The reporting person and each of the foregoing disclaim beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein, if any.