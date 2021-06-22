Cancel
Women's Health

Osteoporosis Affects Men, Too (Video)

By MayoClinic.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide, 1 in 3 women over age 50 will experience a bone fracture due to osteoporosis, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. But it’s not just women, as 1 in 5 men over age 50 also will have the same issue. Reporter Jason Howland explains in the Mayo Clinic Minute.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osteoporosis#Bone Density#Bone Fractures#Bone Loss#Mayo Clinic Guide
