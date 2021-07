Ben Simmons, Sixers (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) On June 23, 2016, fans of the Philadelphia 76ers were ecstatic because the franchise had just selected Ben Simmons with the first overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Ben Simmons attended LSU and averaged 19 points per game as well as four assists and nearly nine rebounds per game. Simmons was meant to be part of ‘’ The Process,” joining Joel Embiid and trying to bring an NBA title to the Sixers.