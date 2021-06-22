Cancel
‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Kristian Nairn Cast as a Pirate in HBO Max Period Piece ‘Our Flag Means Death’

By Rebecca Schriesheim
mxdwn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristian Nairn (The Ripper), known around the world as Hodor in Game of Thrones, has come aboard the HBO Max comedy series Our Flag Means Death. In addition to Nairn, the series has also cast Nathan Foad (Listen to Bapou), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O’Neill (Chernobyl) and Vico Ortiz (American Horror Story: 1984), via The Hollywood Reporter.

television.mxdwn.com
