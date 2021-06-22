‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Kristian Nairn Cast as a Pirate in HBO Max Period Piece ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), David Fane (Next Goal Wins, Bro'Town), Joel Fry (Cruella, In The Earth), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Army of Thieves), and Matt Maher (Marriage Story, Captain Marvel) are set to board Oscar winner and multi-Emmy Award nominee Taika Waititi (What We Do In The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit) and writer/showrunner David Jenkins' (People of Earth) upcoming HBO Max period comedy series Our Flag Means Death. Though no specific details on the characters were released, we know that Bremner plays Buttons, while Fane portrays Fang. Fry is on board as Frenchie, while Khan plays Ivan and Maher plays Black Pete. The five join a cast that includes Waititi, Rhys Darby (Wrecked, "Jumanji" film franchise), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Nathan Foad (Bloods), Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), Con O'Neill (The Batman), and Vico Ortiz (Vida). Garrett Basch (The Night Of, What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted are set to executive produce alongside Waititi and Jenkins.