‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Kristian Nairn Cast as a Pirate in HBO Max Period Piece ‘Our Flag Means Death’

No Sudden Move, now on HBO Max, may be seen as Steven Soderbergh’s truest return to form, and this time we mean it. It’s shot in Detroit, like parts of his masterwork, Out of Sight; it’s rangy and ambitious, like Traffic; it’s loaded with talent, like Ocean’s 11. He assembles some from within his stable and some from without — Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser (!) and [NAME REDACTED, ALTHOUGH YOU MIGHT ALREADY KNOW IT, AND NO, SORRY, IT’S NOT STREEP]. The thought that someone might look at the aforementioned facts and not want to press play seems beyond the pale.