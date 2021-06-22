Salmon River Ranger District & Red River Ranger District Unable to Open Forest Service Roads For Personal Use Firewood

FIRE UPDATE: The Pine Creek Fire is estimated to be more than 200 acres and is burning on steep terrain south of Leeland near the town of Lenore. Twenty to 30 homes are threatened, and the Nez Perce County Sheriff Deputies have been notifying the owners who need to evacuate. Resources working the fire include an Air Attack dropping retardant, a helicopter and 3 IDL engines. A Type 3 Interagency Management Team has been ordered for this fire and will take over Thursday morning.