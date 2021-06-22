Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kamiah, ID

Salmon River Ranger District & Red River Ranger District Unable to Open Forest Service Roads For Personal Use Firewood

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KAMIAH - According to an update from the U.S. Forest Service, the Salmon River Ranger District and Red River Ranger District were unable to open the previously advertised Forest Service roads for firewood harvesting on June 15 due to unforeseen circumstances. Earlier this month the Forest Service announced multiple Forest Service Roads (FSR) in both Districts would open from June 15 to August 15.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kamiah, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Kamiah, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Forests#Ranger#The U S Forest Service#The Forest Service#The Usda Forest Service#Nez Perce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
Related
Latah County, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Pine Creek Fire Now Estimated at 400 Acres With 0% Containment; Limited Evacuations Remain in Place

LELAND, ID - According to the latest update from the Idaho Department of Lands, the Pine Creek Fire near Leland continues to grow as it burns in very steep and rugged terrain making firefighting a slow and difficult process. Despite the challenges, fire crews were successful in keeping the fire on the west side of Pine Creek and east of Heimgartner Road. The fire is now estimated at 400 acres with zero containment.
Dixie, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Dixie Fire Last Estimated at Over 11,000 Acres, Over 250 Fire Personnel Continue Suppression and Structure Protection Efforts

DIXIE, ID - According to the most recent update from the U.S. Forest Service, as of 8:00am on Friday, July 9, firefighting resources are still actively engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie Fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, near the community of Dixie. Crews are also actively suppressing the Jumbo Fire, which is located to the west of the Dixie Fire in the Buffalo Hump area.
Ahsahka, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Fire Restrictions Enacted at Dworshak

AHSAHKA, ID - Officials at Dworshak Dam, in coordination with local wildfire authorities, have enacted an immediate ban of all fires on Corps of Engineers property at Dworshak. This fire ban includes Dent Acres, Canyon Creek, Grandad campgrounds, all shoreline campsites, Freeman Creek and Three Meadows campgrounds managed by the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Big Country News

Pine Creek Fire Update: Fire Estimated at 250-300 Acres and 0% Contained as Type 3 Incident Management Team Assumes Command

LELAND, ID - On Thursday, July 8 at 6:00am, the North Idaho Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the Pine Creek Fire located near Leland, ID. Fire behavior overnight was moderate with short runs and isolated torching burning predominately in grass and Pondarosa pine. The overall size of the fire is estimated at 250-300 acres and is 0% contained.
Nez Perce County, IDPosted by
Big Country News

REPORT: Pine Creek Fire Burning in Area of Southwick, ID

FIRE UPDATE: The Pine Creek Fire is estimated to be more than 200 acres and is burning on steep terrain south of Leeland near the town of Lenore. Twenty to 30 homes are threatened, and the Nez Perce County Sheriff Deputies have been notifying the owners who need to evacuate. Resources working the fire include an Air Attack dropping retardant, a helicopter and 3 IDL engines. A Type 3 Interagency Management Team has been ordered for this fire and will take over Thursday morning.
Nez Perce County, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Disaster Emergency Declared For Nez Perce County

LEWISTON - On Friday, July 9, 2021, Acting Chairman Doug Zenner issued a Declaration of Emergency due to the wildfires burning in Nez Perce County. The declaration was issued for the imminent threat to property public utilities, infrastructure, lines of communication, private property, and lives of local responders/private citizens. Such...
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Man Injured By Grizzly Bear in Southeastern Idaho After Encountering a Female With a Cub While on His Morning Run

KILGORE, ID - On the morning of Friday, July 9, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear in the Kilgore area west of Island Park in southeastern Idaho after encountering a female with a cub. The man was injured in the attack, but able to return to the cabin he was staying in and call 911. His injuries were not life threatening, and he was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.
Idaho StatePosted by
Big Country News

Local Fires Update: Lightning Storms Moving Across Idaho Ignite Multiple Wildfires

KAMIAH - Lighting storms with ground strikes Wednesday morning have resulted in multiple fires in north and north central Idaho spreading firefighting resources thin. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) and Timber Protection Associations firefighters are following up on reports of smoke and in many cases are working to suppress the fires. Below are the latest updates on the reported fires as of 12:30pm on Wednesday, July 7.
Headquarters, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Work to Replace Culverts and Resurface Highway 11 Between Grangemont Road and Headquarters to Start Thursday

HEADQUARTERS - According to the Idaho Transportation Department, work will begin Thursday, July 8, to replace culverts and resurface approximately seven miles of Idaho Highway 11 between Grangemont Road and Headquarters. During this time, the highway will be reduced to one lane, with the contractor Knife River scheduled to work weekdays and possibly weekends. Construction is expected to last through early September.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Boys & Girls Club of Lewis-Clark Valley Awarded $75,000 Grant For Campus Renovations as Part of Avista Foundation Second Quarter Grants

SPOKANE - The Avista Foundation has announced the awarding of its second quarter grants totaling $276,700 to 25 non-profit organizations in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The grants are intended to directly benefit youth development and education programming. “Supporting organizations that provide services to youth and families is an important part...
Clarkston, WAPosted by
Big Country News

FIRE UPDATE: Fires Southwest of Clarkston Estimated at Combined 27,000+ Acres as Level 2 & 3 Evacuations Remain in Place For Some Areas

CLARKSTON - According to the most recent update from the SE Washington Type 3 Inter-Agency Team, the multiple fires burning southwest of Clarkston are estimated to have burnt a combined 27,900 acres as of 1:30pm on Thursday, July 8. Once referred to as the 'Asotin Complex Fires,' The Dry Gulch/Lick Creek and Silcott Fires were ignited on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy