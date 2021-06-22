Salmon River Ranger District & Red River Ranger District Unable to Open Forest Service Roads For Personal Use Firewood
KAMIAH - According to an update from the U.S. Forest Service, the Salmon River Ranger District and Red River Ranger District were unable to open the previously advertised Forest Service roads for firewood harvesting on June 15 due to unforeseen circumstances. Earlier this month the Forest Service announced multiple Forest Service Roads (FSR) in both Districts would open from June 15 to August 15.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com