Poverty in Pakistan rises to over 5 pc in 2020: WB

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): The World Bank (WB) has estimated that poverty in Pakistan has increased from 4.4 per cent to 5.4 per cent in 2020, as over two million people have fallen below the poverty line. Using the lower-middle-income poverty rate, the WB estimated that the poverty ratio...

