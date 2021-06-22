Man faces assault, robbery charges after release

A 63-year-old man faces robbery and assault charges after attempting to steal a truck last week from an off-duty police officer shortly after being released from a Northland detention center.

Luwayne B. Zundel, who had been held at Shoal Creek Patrol Division, 6801 Northeast Pleasant Valley Road, now faces second-degree robbery and third- and fourth-degree assault charges for the June 18 incident.

Police said Zundel got into the driver’s side of a truck in the parking lot at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple, in the 7000 block of Searcy Creek Parkway, while the off-duty officer and his father were picking up a trailer.

“The son (the off-duty officer) climbed into the truck, and he and Zundel struggled over the gear shift. The truck was rolling through the lot, and the off-duty officer feared it would strike other vehicles,” the release stated. “The victim told Zundel he was an off-duty officer, but the suspect kept his foot on the accelerator while he assaulted the victim and tried to gouge his eyes. The victim was able to get his foot on the brake pedal, at which point his father was able to pull the suspect out of the truck. His son came tumbling down on top of the suspect.”

The off-duty officer, who suffered minor injuries, and his father “held the suspect down” until officers arrived, according to the release.

Zundel is being held “in lieu of a $100,000 cash-only bond,” the release stated.

