RHP Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41) vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.95) The Mets and Brewers play two today because the weather didn’t cooperate last night at Citi Field. About 2.5 hours after the scheduled start to the game, the Mets decided they wouldn’t be able to play after all and called it off. This may have ruined their initial plan of having Jacob deGrom pitch two more times before the break, as he would now only have three days rest before the Mets last game on Sunday.