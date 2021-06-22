Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump Organization Sues NYC for Yanking Contracts After Jan. 6 Riots

By Cheyenne Ubiera
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Trump Organization sued New York City on Monday, saying Mayor Bill de Blasio wrongfully terminated contracts with the company after the Jan. 6 riots in an attempt to spread a “partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.” The lawsuit says the city had no cause to cancel a contract the company had to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx that was not set to expire until 2032. Other contracts that were yanked expired in recent months and were not renewed. City Hall spokesperson Bill Neidhardt said the city was within its rights to respond when then-President Donald Trump incited the riots. “You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It's as simple as that,” he said.

www.thedailybeast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trump Organization#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rudy Giuliani’s D.C. Law License Suspended Weeks After NY Suspension

Rudy Giuliani’s Washington, D.C. law license was suspended Wednesday in light of his New York license suspension, according to a D.C. Court of Appeals filing. The license was suspended due to a D.C. Bar law suspending attorneys who face disciplinary action in another state. The order is in effect through the remainder of his New York suspension, the filing states, with annual status reports to be given throughout the process. Giuliani’s New York law license was temporarily suspended over his consistent lying about the 2020 election result. The New York Supreme Court Appellate Division’s grievance committee said Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the election which “immediately threatens the public interest.” The suspension is pending a full disciplinary hearing, which remains to be scheduled.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Extremely Privileged Blogger Leandra Medine: I Grew Up Thinking I Was Poor

Leandra Medine, founder of the now-defunct lifestyle juggernaut Man Repeller, claimed in a podcast interview with designer Recho Omondi that she always thought she was poor. The 32-year old, who grew up on New York’s tory Upper East Side, attended a private day school in Manhattan, and started her own business while in college, was shocked to learn during last summer’s racial justice reckoning that she came from an affluent background. “I remember objectively growing up in a privileged environment and feeling like I was always on the brink of being homeless,” Medine said. “I thought I was poor growing up, that I didn’t have anything.” Medine claimed her experience was warped by always being around people more wealthy than her, and was complicated by living with wealthy Middle Eastern-born parents.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Federal Judge Blocks Effort to Halt Georgia’s New Restrictive Voting Laws

A federal judge has blocked an attempt to remove parts of Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Judge J.P. Boulee wrote in an opinion Wednesday that he didn’t want to “change the law in the ninth inning” in light of runoffs occurring for the state House of Representatives, but he didn’t close the door on future legal challenges. “Election administrators have prepared to implement the challenged rules, have implemented them at least to some extent and now would have to grapple with a different set of rules in the middle of the election,” he wrote. “The risk of disrupting the administration of an ongoing election ... outweigh the alleged harm to plaintiffs at this time.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy