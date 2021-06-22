Trump Organization Sues NYC for Yanking Contracts After Jan. 6 Riots

The Trump Organization sued New York City on Monday, saying Mayor Bill de Blasio wrongfully terminated contracts with the company after the Jan. 6 riots in an attempt to spread a “partisan agenda and interfere with free enterprise.” The lawsuit says the city had no cause to cancel a contract the company had to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx that was not set to expire until 2032. Other contracts that were yanked expired in recent months and were not renewed. City Hall spokesperson Bill Neidhardt said the city was within its rights to respond when then-President Donald Trump incited the riots. “You do that, and you lose the privilege of doing business with the City of New York. It's as simple as that,” he said.