Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It Theatrical Review

By Alyn Darnay
flickdirect.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosa Alverío was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, in 1931. She moved with her divorced mother to New York City in 1936 and began her career at the tender age of six as a Spanish Dancer in Greenwich Village Nightclubs. She's had a long and exciting life filled with ups and downs and at 89 years of age is still a strong and vibrant performer.

flickdirect.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Peter Singer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just A Girl#Nightclubs#Spanish#The Kennedy Center Honor#National Treasure#Latinos#The Electric Company#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Rita Moreno Talks Bitterness, Anger, and Loving Show Business Anyway

Believe it or not, it took Rita Moreno a full year to agree to appear in a documentary about herself. The legendary actress, born Rosa Dolores Alverío in Humacao, Puerto Rico, had already written a memoir, and performed a solo show about her remarkable life and career, both back in 2011. What was left to say? “Here’s a woman who ostensibly is quite successful and has beaten some odds, it seems,” Moreno, 89, reflects. “But I wanted to reveal something very different in terms of my success and the struggles.” And Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It is a moving exploration of her turbulent, up-and-down career, which saw her going from being cast in a variety of “exotic” parts in genre pictures, to winning an Oscar for 1961’s West Side Story, to achieving the rare distinction of the EGOT, having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. (She was only the third person to have done it at the time.) We talked recently about West Side Story (both film versions), One Day at a Time, and her relationships with fellow actors Marlon Brando and James Garner.
Theater & Dancemynews13.com

Actress Rita Moreno is honest, unfiltered in new documentary

From relationships to racism, EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno speaks her truth about her upbringing and career in a new documentary. "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" showcases the humor of the 89-year-old Moreno, as well as lesser-known struggles she faced on her path to stardom, including Hollywood sexism and abuse, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando and depression a year before she emerged as an Oscar winner.
MoviesMetroWest Daily News

'Rita Moreno' review: Documentary reveals fresh insights on trailblazing actress

Has it all: tough, talented and as beautiful inside as she is on the outside. Plus, there’s that infectious, anything goes personality that’s enthralled her fans throughout her 70-plus years in showbiz. But behind that seemingly unsuppressed joyousness lurks a dark side she’s kept well-hidden — until now. And it’s that part of her I found so fascinating while basking in Mariem Perez Riera's surprisingly candid documentary, “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It.”
CelebritiesColumbian

Rita Moreno on never giving up

NEW YORK — Rita Moreno emigrated with her mother from Puerto Rico at age 5. By 6, she was dancing at Greenwich Village nightclubs. By 16, she was working full time. By 20, she was performing in “Singin’ in the Rain.”. “I can’t think of anyone I’ve ever met in...
Moviesimdb.com

Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno

It’s not unprecedented for Oscar-winning talent to set up shop with “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. Just ask Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, both of whom have now starred in at least two or more “Fast” entries. Now comes word that series star and producer Vin Diesel has two more Oscar winners on his wish list for the “Fast” finale, which will be split into two films “Kill Bill” style. The finale will bring the total number of “Fast” movies to eleven. Who does Diesel have on his list? Rita Moreno, for starters.
Moviesflickdirect.com

The Boss Baby: Family Business Theatrical Review

The vocal talent makes this movie better than it should be. DreamWorks Animation has created some adorable characters and movies over its twenty-six-year history. From Shrek and Kung Fu Panda to Trolls and, the highly successful, How to Train Your Dragon, they have been entertaining families for almost three decades. In 2017, they introduced us to an infant named Ted (Alec Baldwin; Mission: Impossible - Fallout), who was actually the shrewd businessman and CEO of Baby Corp. The Boss Baby earned over $500 million worldwide on a $125 million budget but earned mixed reviews from critics. As with any "sure thing", DreamWorks developed a sequel titled The Boss Baby: Family Business which will hit theaters this week, in time for the July 4th holiday weekend.
Movieskkdv.com

The Box Officer Podcast: Rita Moreno documentary & Zola

This week Derek introduces us the a documentary “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided To Go For It” and a movie based on a Twitter thread, Zola. We have a Facebook Page. Please like us. You can check previous episodes of The Box Officer Podcast here.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Bill Condon to Direct ‘Guys and Dolls’ Movie Adaptation

Bill Condon, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls” and Disney’s remake of “Beauty and the Beast,” is taking on another famed movie musical. Condon has signed on to direct “Guys and Dolls,” an adaptation of Frank Loesser’s Broadway smash. TriStar Pictures, which operates under Sony, acquired rights in 2019 to Damon Runyon’s original short stories about gamblers and gangsters in the New York underworld, as well as the rights to the Broadway musical and Samuel Goldwyn’s 1995 film adaptation.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of 'Godfather' Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Deliverance Star Ned Beatty Is Dead At 83

Ned Beatty, an actor well known for his many memorable roles around Hollywood across many decades, has died. The Superman and Deliverance star passed away at 83 at his home on Sunday morning, reportedly in his sleep and surrounded by family members. Ned Beatty's death was confirmed by his family,...
Moviesflickdirect.com

Black Widow Theatrical Review

In 2008 the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU as it is often referred to, began phase one with the feature film Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. (Sherlock Holmes) as Tony Stark. Over the next twelve years, audiences were introduced to numerous comic book characters, as a series of fifteen-plus films were released. Throughout the years, we have come to know the Avengers, their abilities, their weaknesses, and their stories. Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson; The Island), however, has always remained somewhat of a mystery…until now. Black Widow, which kicks off phase four of the MCU, offers some insight into Natasha's past and helps to explain why she is so secretive.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Veteran Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

Suzzanne Douglas — best known as the matriarch in the WB sitcom “The Parent ‘Hood” and who recently appeared in the Netflix series “When They See Us” — has died, TMZ has confirmed. The veteran actress’s husband tells TMZ … Suzzanne died Wednesday at her home in Martha’s Vineyard from...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
Theater & DancePosted by
Wide Open Country

All Of John Travolta's Best Dancing Scenes

Every time John Travolta dances, it makes the movie better. It makes the world better. Since his early years as a Hollywood heartthrob, Travolta showed that you can be a leading man... who also leads on the dance floor. There's always been a rhythmic, cool quality to Travolta's acting style, which seems to pulse from his signature dance moves. Travolta hits all the beats -- with a sense of humor. He's so good, he can't help but smirk while he's doing it! So in honor of that rare talent, enjoy this comprehensive list of John Travolta dancing. In no particular order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy