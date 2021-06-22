Walker police investigating after trailers go missing

A local Boy Scout troop is asking for help in finding a set of trailers that went missing over the weekend and contained supplies for an upcoming outing.

“A little shocked to be honest,” said Scoutmaster Chris Burlew, BSA Troop 281. “My first thought was, ‘Who goes to the American Legion on Father’s Day and steals Boy Scouts stuff?’ My second thought was, ‘What do we do in three weeks when we go camp?’”

According to Burlew, the two trailers were stationed in the back parking lot of American Legion Post 179 in Walker. One is red and the other is white. Each are plastered with the veteran’s organization and troop number on it and filled with camping supplies, like a stove and sleeping bags. A list of Eagle Scouts is on the back of the red trailer.

Burlew says people last saw the trailers during an event Sunday morning. Later that evening, he received a call.

Boy Scouts of America Troop 281

“I get a message from one of the assistant scout masters that says, ‘Hey where’s our trailers?’ It should be right here,” said Burlew, referencing the parking lot. “We’ve reached out to everybody that we can think of and nobody borrowed them or took them to surprise us.”

Burlew estimates the trailers and its contents to be worth upwards of $10,000.

Walker Police consider the incident a theft at this time, but have not released any additional details or suspect information.

Isaac Palma, a senior patrol leader, says whoever did this took more than stuff.

“I’m really sad that they’re gone,” said Palma. “I’m the type of person that wants to go and do something to try to make a difference and not being able to just sucks.”

Palama says the culprit(s) stole memories. The troop is set to leave for a week-long campout next month in which members earn merit badges.

“We got first years who are like 12 years old and I don’t want their first memory of camp to be, ‘Hey we need to borrow someone’s stuff, our trailers been stolen,’” said Palma.

Palma says his message is simple before they go: fill the parking lot once again.

“Please return it,” said Palma. “It means a lot to everyone in this troop.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Walker Police at (616) 791-6788.