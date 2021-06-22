Local skateboard pro heading to the Olympics

A dream is simply a dream if you don't go after it. But Jupiter's very own Zion Wright is reaching his goal, the Olympics.

"There's obviously a lot going through my mind as far as pressure and all this stuff. But what's really going through my mind is like having fun. I felt like I was a little kid again," he said.

Zion had to win the Dew Tours stop in Des Moines, Iowa to make the team. So, he got creative.

"It was 540, fakie grab, come back grind, 360, 540, came around into the alley-oop, front 5-0, front grind, into the front side air, into the 5-0, into the front blunt then into heelflip indy, that was the exact order," he said.

Zion began skating at four. As time went on, he became a household name around these parts. By the time he was 15, Zion had already moved to the birthplace of skateboarding, California.

"From there got on Red Bull and everything from there really started to fall in line," he said.

Zion's homie, Alex Sorgente also competed in the Olympic trials.

"I thought I just sprained my ankle, and it was just bothering me," he said.

Sorgente is from Boynton Beach. But because of a bad ankle, his Olympic dream is on hold.

"It was a big opportunity and I had to handle it. I just couldn't go through with it with the ankle being how it was," he said.

Zion and Alex have been friends for years. In fact, they used to live together in Los Angeles. Alex said it's bittersweet for him but very cool to see his friend heading to the Olympics.

"It's just going to be amazing to see him on that stage and hopefully, he can do the best he does and win the thing," he said.

The Olympics are just under a month. Looking back Zion feels luck favors the prepared.

"Everything just happened, everything happens for a reason," he said.

