M. Night Shyamalan Says Old Is Like "Nothing Else" and He's Still Working on the Ending

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his career, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has embraced classic horror-movie tropes while also delivering fans ambitious and unique narratives, with the director recently sharing at the Tribeca Festival that his upcoming movie Old is like "nothing else" that a movie has explored. Shyamalan also noted that, despite the film landing in theaters in just over a month, he's still working on its finale and how he could leave audiences with a devastating final sequence that will mirror the impact of some of his previous films, such as the final reveal of 2000's Unbreakable. Old is currently slated to land exclusively in theaters on July 23rd.

comicbook.com
