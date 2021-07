Early registration has already opened for this year’s runDisney events in the fall! And, we’ve already got our running shoes and sweat bands ready to go!. As Disney World reinstates in-person racing again for the 2021/2022 season, EVERY event will be returning for participants to enjoy. And, things are kicking off this November with the 2021 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. While we know the overall event would be themed after the Disney Villains as “Wickedly Delicious,” we finally have details about the individual races available this fall!