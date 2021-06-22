What are floating breakfasts, and why have they become so popular?
If you follow luxury resorts or travel influencers on Instagram, odds are good that you’ve seen at least one “floating breakfast.”. In case you’re not familiar with them, here’s what to know: they’re your typical upscale hotel room service breakfast — think toast, fruit, coffee and the like — served in a pool or hot tub instead of in bed. Usually, they’re placed on large platters or colorful baskets, then accessorized with bright tropical flowers to make them even more photogenic.kion546.com