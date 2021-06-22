Cancel
Food & Drinks

Krispy Kreme Launches Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut for One Day Only

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, June 24 will mark the final "supermoon" of the year, but the upcoming full moon isn't your normal "supermoon". It's the third consecutive month for a supermoon and this one is also taking place during the harvesting season for strawberries in the northeastern U.S. and gives the moon its name, the Strawberry Moon. To celebrate this unusual lunar event, Krispy Kreme is launching an all-new Strawberry Supermoon Doughnut that will be available for just one day only.

