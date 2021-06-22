Parents, students, hear about move from Dodson to Mackin

Anthony Speaks, who will be entering second grade this fall, talks to Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello at the Dodson Elementary School Cafeteria Monday. Costello had invited parents and student to the school to hear about plans to move students from Dodson to the more recently renovated Mackin building this fall.

WILKES-BARRE — Anthony “Junebug” Speaks listened to the talk of bus rides, air conditioning and state-of-the art technology. But when he got his chance to ask about what matters most in the plan to move Dodson elementary students to the renovated Mackin building this fall, Speaks spoke bluntly: “I want new lunches!”

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello sat down in the Dodson cafeteria, where he had just explained the reasons the district intended to make the move to a crowd of about 50 people, and started an earnest sales pitch to the boy, crowing about the newly refurbished cafeteria’s cool colors. And when the youngster heading to second grade added that he wanted a map of the school, Costello made an offer: “You come to one of the open-houses we’re planning, and you can help me give tours!”

With a new consolidated high school in Plains Township nearly completed and poised to accept grades 9 through 12 from the three old high schools this fall, the Mackin building will become available for use. The district had closed it years ago, but renovated it to house two of the four grades at Coughlin High School after the original section of that building was deemed unsafe.

While the Coughlin building reigned as the oldest one in the district, it is now for sale with a prospective buyer already expressing interest. That means the Dodson building is now the district’s oldest, and Costello pointed out that its electrical system simply couldn’t handle the air conditioning and computer technology upgrades needed. The district is planning to move all of the Dodson students in kindergarten through fifth grade and their teachers to the Mackin building, already updated to handle the bandwidth required for all students to use computers and capable of running AC in all the rooms at the same time.

Costello noted the two schools are about 2.3 miles apart. The district already uses four bus runs for Dodson, and will be ‘reallocating” three more to get all students to Mackin. Costello said it will not cost the district any money because changes in grade configurations — including converting GAR Memorial High School into a middle school with grades 6 through 8 — will make three current bus runs available. He also said the longest ride students will have to take to Mackin will be 11 to 15 minutes.

The district will turn Dodson into a pre-kindergarten center this fall, bringing in programs students have been attending elsewhere, from both Head Start and private companies providing the services, Costello said. He expects that will use about four of the rooms in Dodson, making it easier for the old systems to handle running air conditioners and computers.

Long-range plans call for possibly using additional space at Dodson for special education students who currently are sent to out-of-district facilities because Wilkes-Barre Area lacks have the resources to meet their needs, but may save money by bringing them “in house.”

None of the parents, or students, criticized the move, either during an open question and answer session or when Costello went from table to table for more one-on-one discussions. One woman asked about a current bus pick up point that requires her to walk her child a considerable distance to the bus stop, and Costello said the district is reviewing bus routes to eliminate such problematic stops.

Two other parents asked about this year’s dress code, not about the school building change, and Costello said his recommendation to the School Board, which must approve the code, will be to keep the status quo. And one raised concerns about her child, who has an Individual Education Plan, keeping the IEP teacher she is familiar with. Costello said that’s one reason the plan involved moving teachers as well as students, to maintain continuity.

As for Speaks, he said he’s looking forward to the move.

And after Costello suggested he could have the job of a nearby reporter sometime in the not-to-distant future, the youngster eagerly agreed to take it.