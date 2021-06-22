Agent: Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times, expected to fully recover

June 21 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting a family member in Washington, D.C., according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

"Wrong place, wrong time," Rosenhaus said Monday. "In talking to him today, he's going to be OK -- that's all that matters. We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

Rosenhaus told ESPN and NFL Media that Twyman, who was visiting his aunt, was in a vehicle when he was shot. The 21-year-old defensive tackle suffered superficial exit wounds and won't require surgery.

"He walked himself into the hospital," Rosenhaus said. "He was an innocent bystander in a car -- wrong place, wrong time. They did X-rays, there are no broken bones, no ligament damage. I spoke to his father, he's going to be OK. And I informed the Vikings of everything that is going on and how he is."

The Vikings selected Twyman with the No. 199 overall pick in this year's draft. Before opting out of the 2020 season, he became the first interior defensive lineman to lead the University of Pittsburgh in sacks (10.5 in 2019) since NFL star Aaron Donald did so six years prior.

Twyman, who redshirted his freshman year in 2017, had 57 tackles, 11 sacks and one first-team All-ACC nod in two years under Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.