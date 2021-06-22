Cancel
Callaway County, MO

MoDOT seeking public comment on plans to resurface Highway 63 in Boone and Callaway Counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting residents and travelers to share their thoughts regarding the 2022 improvements along Highway 63 in Boone and Callaway Counties.

The project will make several improvements along Highway 63 including resurfaced between Boone County Route B and Highway 54 in Callaway County, as well as along Ponderosa Street from Gans Creek to East Meyer Industrial Drive south of Columbia. High Friction Surface Treatments will be applied at various curves to increase travel safety. Crews will also repair various bridge decks along Highway 63, as well as guardrail and guard cable improvements.

The project is estimated to cost $15,000,000. The contract is scheduled to be awarded in October, with the project being completed in 2022.

