Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Jackson; Mason; Pleasants; Ritchie; Wirt; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Southern Pleasants County in northwestern West Virginia Western Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia Central Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Wood County in northwestern West Virginia North Central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 922 PM EDT, the public reported flooding in the warned area due to previous thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parkersburg, Belpre, Harrisville, Pomeroy, Albany, Elizabeth, Racine, Coolville, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, Vienna, Ravenswood, New Haven, Pennsboro, Mason, Lubeck, Washington, Mineralwells, Tuppers Plains and Boaz.