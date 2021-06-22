Severe Weather Statement issued for Saratoga by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saratoga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCHENECTADY AND SARATOGA COUNTIES At 903 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fort Edward to East Glenville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. At 844 pm, trees and wires were reported down in the vicinity of Corinth and Galway. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Schenectady, Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Scotia, Mechanicville, Glenville, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Waterford, Round Lake, Rotterdam Junction, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Rock City Falls, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Alplaus and Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov