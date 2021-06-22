Special Weather Statement issued for Kent, New Castle by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; New Castle A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE NORTHERN KENT...NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S AND NORTHEASTERN KENT COUNTIES At 927 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Crumpton, or 16 miles southwest of Middletown, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dover, Middletown, Smyrna, Camden, Clayton, Cheswold, Millington, Sudlersville, Hartly, Woodland Beach, Delaney Corner, Crumpton, Dover Speedway, Sassafras, Green Spring, Massey, Dover Base Housing, Townsend, Wyoming and Galena.alerts.weather.gov