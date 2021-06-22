Cancel
Is Bitcoin in a Bear Market? Experts Aren’t Sure

By Mathew Di Salvo
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has been on a steady decline since last month. But experts are unsure of whether or not we are moving into a bear market. Bitcoin, trading right now at around $32,000, is down 9.4% in the past 24 hours and 20% in the past week, according to Nomic. It's even down 2% since the beginning of the year. Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has fallen 12.5% in the past day and nearly 24% in a week. And even buoyant meme currencies are in decline, with Dogecoin shedding 33% of its value in 24 hours.

