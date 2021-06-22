Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

‘Look for me!’: Civil rights leader Opal Lee not done fighting

By Lupe Zapata
spectrumlocalnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas — This year’s Juneteenth celebration was extra sweet after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth Bill on June 17, making it a federal holiday. Since 2016 Fort Worth native Opal Lee has led Opal’s Walk for Juneteenth with the goal to make it a national holiday. In recent years dozens have joined in the walk, but this year, the event drew a crowd of hundreds who marched behind Lee from Evans Avenue Plaza to the Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth.

