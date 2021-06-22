Cancel
Chicago, IL

A Smash Triumph for Music Theater Works

By theatredude
chicagotheatrereview.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegends of the 50s and 60s: Greatest Hits – Music Theater Works. The joint is jumpin’ and rockin’ and rollin’ up in Skokie because a new era is about to begin. Maybe it’s because, after well over a year, this was (to my knowledge) the first live production in the Chicago area. Maybe it’s the fact that this entertaining pop musical revue features so many wonderful hit songs that spark youthful memories for the majority of the audience. Or maybe because this is simply a superbly talented cast performing their hearts out in a beautifully sung and professionally staged production. In any case, we heartily welcome back live theatre and exciting performances, as exemplified by this fantastic celebration of the past!

www.chicagotheatrereview.com
