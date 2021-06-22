Are We Alone?

Next year Chicago Shakespeare gets lost in space, as they present a live production of an original, sci-fi musical. Based loosely upon the classic B-horror film of the 1950’s, “It Came From Outer Space,” this hilarious 45-minute prologue offers a taste of what we can expect from this world premiere musical comedy about extraterrestrial life arriving on earth. It’s a delightful sampler, professionally produced and absolutely tantalizing. After viewing this preview, audiences will be standing in line to see the full production in 2022!