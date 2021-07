The MLB has a program that focuses on bringing baseball to America's inner-cities and Buffalo's own Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Sports Program announced that it has been chosen as an affiliate to aid the program's mission in Buffalo. The MLB Receiving Baseball in Inner Cities Program (RBI) has partnered with the 37-year old local sports program to help bring Major League Baseball to youths ages 5-12 years old and will also help to be a "feeder" to the MLB's baseball and softball divisions for ages 15-18 year olds.