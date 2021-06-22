Cancel
Santa Cruz County, CA

Locals Nikki Hiltz, Vanessa Fraser see bids to make 2020 US Olympic Track & Field Team end

By Jim Seimas
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Cruz County natives Nikki Hiltz and Vanessa Fraser saw their bids to qualify for the Tokyo Games end Monday evening at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials. Hiltz, a 26-year-old Aptos High and University of Arkansas alum who is now sponsored by adidas, took 13th in the 1,500-meter final in 4:10.60 — more than nine seconds off her personal best and more than five seconds off her season best.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
