Locals Nikki Hiltz, Vanessa Fraser see bids to make 2020 US Olympic Track & Field Team end

Santa Cruz County natives Nikki Hiltz and Vanessa Fraser saw their bids to qualify for the Tokyo Games end Monday evening at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials. Hiltz, a 26-year-old Aptos High and University of Arkansas alum who is now sponsored by adidas, took 13th in the 1,500-meter final in 4:10.60 — more than nine seconds off her personal best and more than five seconds off her season best.