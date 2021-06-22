WD Preps New Firmware to Restore WD Black SN850's Performance On AMD X570 Chipset
According to the manufacturer's investigation, the SN850 suffers from a drop in write performance on some X570 motherboards when the maximum payload size (MPS) is configured for 128 bytes. The option basically dictates the maximum transaction layer packet (TLP) that goes through the PCIe controller. Obviously, a low value will cripple devices with higher MPS capability, since they're forced to operate at lower MPS settings.www.tomshardware.com