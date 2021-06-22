Cancel
Portland Classic golf tournament moves to the suburbs citing safety concerns in the city

By Joe Freeman
The Oregonian
The Portland Classic, Oregon’s largest annual golf event and the longest-running non-major stop on the LPGA Tour, is moving this year’s tournament from Northeast Portland’s Columbia Edgewater Country Club to the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn. Organizers say the surprise, last-minute decision was made because of safety concerns related...

