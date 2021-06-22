Cancel
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Night Market: Food and Fireworks Festival

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jersey City fireworks show (by Grucci) is back and will be best seen at the Jersey City Night Market, which will have local food vendors (Twisted Potato, La Coqueta, Eemas Cuisine, Spoonable Spirits, Tojo’s Kitchen and many more), artisanal shopping, a 21+ Biergarten by GP's Restaurant and Bar, and a music line-up of DJ’s curated by DJ Luv of Jersey City’s Chilltown Collective. Admission is free and open to all ages. The organizers are asking guests to keep socially distant during the event.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Food#Night Market#The Jersey#Food Drink#Eemas Cuisine#Spoonable Spirits#Tojo S Kitchen#Gp#Restaurant And Bar#Chilltown Collective
