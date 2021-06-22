Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland Community College will not require students, staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for fall term

By Jayati Ramakrishnan
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 17 days ago
Oregon’s largest community college will not require students or employees to be inoculated against COVID-19 to come back to campus this fall, school authorities said Monday. Portland Community College officials said in a news release that they decided against requiring that students and staff receive the COVID-19 vaccine because of racial disparities that exist when it comes to access to vaccines and vaccine hesitancy. They said limiting in-person instruction to those who have had the vaccine would create a barrier for Black and Indigenous students and other students of color.

