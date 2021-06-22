25 Million Bottles of This French "Holy Water" Sell a Year - and It's Going to Save Your Skin This Summer
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how many moisturizers, serums, oils, toners, and eye creams you have on hand, your skincare lineup isn't complete without the miracle that is water. Drinking H2O is the key to plump, bouncy skin. Washing your face with it, preferably a micellar water that's gentler than what comes out of the tap, creates a clean canvas. And misting its purest form all over from head to toe has the power to soothe everything from sunburn, rosacea, eczema, and even razor burn.www.instyle.com