The TV Academy isn't getting rid of gendered Emmy categories, but it is making one small change

By Sam Barsanti
A.V. Club
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, Billions’ Asia Kate Dillon—who, at the time, had been receiving considerable Emmy buzz for their work on the Showtime series—publicly questioned the Television Academy’s use of gendered acting categories for the Emmy Awards and whether or not the organization’s insistence on using “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” meant that people who identify as nonbinary were being consciously excluded. The TV Academy responded that there actually aren’t any gender requirements of any sort for any category, so anyone could theoretically put themselves up for contention in either the Actor or Actress category. Dillon eventually chose to be entered as Best Supporting Actor due to that word’s less-gendered roots (the word “actress” was first used in 1586, according to Merriam-Webster, whereas “actor” had been around for a century at that point).

