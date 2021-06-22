The Universally Flattering Dress That's Blowing Up On TikTok
TikTok is not just the place to find dance trends and viral recipes. It's also where you can find makeup tips and closet hacks. If you've somehow found yourself on the beauty and style side of TikTok, you've come across a few fashion trends here and there. Like, do you remember the infamous strawberry dress that epitomized the Cottagecore aesthetic? The designer pink dress embellished with strawberries by Lirika Matoshi looked amazing on anyone willing to spend the $490 (via The New York Times).www.thelist.com