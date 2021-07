PLATTSBURGH — Contract negotiations between the Canadian Government and its Customs and Immigration Union appear in deadlock as the union continues its strike vote. “While nothing such as this is entirely predictable, the voting to authorize action will conclude on June 28 and informal indications are that shippers should not be surprised to see work-to-rule actions soon thereafter,” North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said. “This would mean, as we have seen at times in years past, a slowdown of northbound processing and clearance at Lacolle and other crossings.