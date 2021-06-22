Tom Hiddleston Reveals What He Loves the Most About Playing ‘Loki’

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki featured an insanely clever Avengers easter egg that confirmed when the Battle of New York took place. Loki is one of Marvel Studios and Disney Plus’ most imaginative series, giving us greater insight into how the cinematic universe functions on a metaphysical level. With the TVA being all-knowing, we’ve seen glimpses of future events in the MCU, such as apocalypses and retellings of past events, with the 2012 Loki witnessing three films worth of exposition regarding his already mapped out future. Of course, there are also less serious easter eggs in the Tom Hiddleston series that give us further context regarding events that have already happened in the MCU. Namely, there’s a clever easter egg surrounding the actual date when the Battle of New York took place in The Avengers.