Sonoma library launches Pride Month events

Sonoma Valley Regional Library is honoring Pride Month with virtual programs and events, summer Take & Make craft kits, booklists for all ages, community resources, and more. The community is invited to register for a Sonoma County LGBTQI+ History Timeline presentation by LGBTQI+ historians Tina Dungan and Shad Reinstein at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. The timeline will explore the cultural and social change forged by local LGBTQI+ people from 1947 to 2000.