The creativity & innovation of educational institutions is being challenged in these times. The consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic has required educational leaders to be creative in the way they provide and offer their services, causing an acceleration of digital transformation plans in all education institutions around the world. Access and affordability are also central ingredients for students and learners to be able to reap the benefits of these services. In this article I offer practical advice to education leaders on how to carry out a SWOT analysis to decide whether an e-Learning solution is right for their education institution.