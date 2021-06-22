6 Replies to "LOST DOG: Seen Livvy?"

Hi this is my dog, I made a mistake in the listing, her tag read Livvy, I forgot we had new ones made recently. Thanks for all your help!. Jane June 21, 2021 (5:52 pm) Hi, I saw a dog walking up 46th Ave SW just past Admiral Way sometime before noon today. Probably 10:30 – 11:30am. I was on the other side of Admiral going for a walk so I couldn’t go and check on the dog. I also don’t live in that area and was without a car so didn’t see how I could help even if I could reach the dog.But from my vantage point from across the road the dog seemed to be a tannish color and definitely a similar size to the one pictured. The dog was walking up the sidewalk (46th Ave SW), walking away from Admiral Way. I watched it until I turned right on Admiral – But it appeared to me to be alone. I’ve been checking WSB all day in the hopes that someone would post having found a dog in that area.I hope you find your dog soon!