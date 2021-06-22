Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Westchester County in southeastern New York Orange County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 926 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a broken line extending from Phillipsport to near Montgomery to near Goshen to near Monroe to near Ringwood to Bloomingdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Monroe and Montgomery around 930 PM EDT. Walden around 935 PM EDT. Suffern and West Point around 945 PM EDT. Newburgh and Monsey around 950 PM EDT. Peekskill and Nanuet around 955 PM EDT. New City and Nyack around 1000 PM EDT. Mahopac and Upper Nyack around 1005 PM EDT. Ossining and Carmel around 1010 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Lake Carmel around 1015 PM EDT. This includes the following New York State COVID tent site Anthony Wayne Rec Center. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH