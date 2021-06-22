Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bergen County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Upton NY. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Westchester County in southeastern New York Orange County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 926 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a broken line extending from Phillipsport to near Montgomery to near Goshen to near Monroe to near Ringwood to Bloomingdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Monroe and Montgomery around 930 PM EDT. Walden around 935 PM EDT. Suffern and West Point around 945 PM EDT. Newburgh and Monsey around 950 PM EDT. Peekskill and Nanuet around 955 PM EDT. New City and Nyack around 1000 PM EDT. Mahopac and Upper Nyack around 1005 PM EDT. Ossining and Carmel around 1010 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Lake Carmel around 1015 PM EDT. This includes the following New York State COVID tent site Anthony Wayne Rec Center. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Goshen, NJ
City
Montgomery, NJ
City
Passaic, NJ
City
Ringwood, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Monsey#Mahopac#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Updated CDC schools guidance prioritizes in-person learning, even if all Covid-19 safety measures aren't in place

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its Covid-19 schools guidance to emphasize in-person schooling is a priority in the fall, regardless of whether all mitigation measures can be implemented. However, it remains important to layer safety strategies such as masking and physical distancing, and most importantly, vaccinations for everyone eligible.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy