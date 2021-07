WALT DISNEY ARCHIVES PRESENTS HEROES & VILLAINS – THE ART OF THE DISNEY COSTUME at MoPOP:. The costuming of Disney characters has dazzled us for years, and now you have a chance to see some of the most stunning pieces up close. The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) announces the opening of Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume in partnership with the Walt Disney Archives. Through more than 70 original items, including ball gowns, sorcerers’ capes, military uniforms, tiaras, and, of course, glass slippers, the exhibition immerses visitors into the world of Disney and shows how our understanding of its iconic characters is shaped through the artistry and creativity of its costumes.