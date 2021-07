Planning your visit to Walt Disney World? You likely know by now that you will need a park reservation to enter one of Disney’s four theme parks. The good news is if you were planning a visit for the remainder of June and into July, Disney has now refilled park passes for all ticket tier types. If you weren’t able to get a select park for a select day, you may want to try again! Disney has refilled park passes for June and July, as capacity noticeably increases throughout the parks.