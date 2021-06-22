Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasants County, WV

Flood Warning issued for Pleasants, Ritchie, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Pleasants; Ritchie; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Athens County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Washington County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia Southern Pleasants County in northwestern West Virginia Western Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia Central Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Wood County in northwestern West Virginia North Central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 922 PM EDT, the public reported flooding in the warned area due to previous thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parkersburg, Belpre, Harrisville, Pomeroy, Albany, Elizabeth, Racine, Coolville, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, Vienna, Ravenswood, New Haven, Pennsboro, Mason, Lubeck, Washington, Mineralwells, Tuppers Plains and Boaz.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenswood, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Racine, WV
State
Washington State
County
Ritchie County, WV
City
Washington, WV
City
Pennsboro, WV
City
Elizabeth, WV
County
Wood County, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Pleasants County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia North#Southeastern Ohio#Extreme Weather#Nwsrlx#Mineralwells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC encourages schools to open for in-person learning

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging schools to open for in-person learning this fall, and said that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks indoors. Updated CDC guidance eases recommendations for kindergarten through 12th grade, and comes as coronavirus vaccines have become...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.

Comments / 0

Community Policy