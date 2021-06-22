Cancel
Texas State

COVID-19 variant 'more contagious' than previous ones. Doctors discuss what that means for Texas

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — A new variant of COVID-19 is catching doctors' eyes. It's the Delta variant, and experts said it spreads much more easily to people. "I think what people need to understand about the variant is that it does seem to be more contagious and what we call more transmissible – somewhere between 40% and 60% more," said Dr. Ogechika Alozie, who's on the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force. "I think the key here and the real takeaway that people need to hone in on is – get vaccinated."

Butte County, CAChico Enterprise-Record

More contagious ‘Delta’ COVID-19 variant found in Butte County, Public Health says

OROVILLE — Butte County Public Health confirmed one additional case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant has been detected in the county. The B.1.617.2 variant, referred to as the “Delta” variant, is one of several variants of concern to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it spreads more easily from person to person and may be more resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatments.
Public Healthmarthastewart.com

Why Is the New Delta COVID Variant So Contagious?

With more Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19, you're likely eager and excited to see loved ones, travel, and enjoy a new, post-COVID "normal." While all of that signals good news for fully vaccinated folks, one potentially worrying coronavirus variant on the rise—the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant—may complicate that bright-looking future. The new Delta variant, which was first detected in India in February (and for that reason was formerly called the "Indian Variant"), has spread to more than 80 countries since originally being identified and to almost every state in the U.S. Now, health expert are noting this particularly infectious strain could be the cause of a new epidemic if global cases continue to spike.
Public Healthnews9.com

State Doctors Discusses Potential Therapies For COVID-19

The federal government announced it would stop shipping out a monoclonal antibody cocktails because it was not working well against some COVID-19 variants. However, doctors in the state said there are other monoclonal antibodies they are able to use. Dr. David Chansolme, Integris’ medical director of infection prevention, said that...
Public Healthwbrc.com

Doctors worry about new COVID-19 variant ‘Delta Plus’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are now establishing another concerning strain that has emerged from that first Delta variant. It’s called Delta Plus. Officials with the state health department said the Delta Plus variant has not been detected in Alabama yet, but they say it looks to be even more contagious than the other strains.
Delta, WIWEAU-TV 13

Doctors: Vaccine is best protectant against COVID-19 Delta variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 runs rampant across the globe, health officials are sharing mixed messages on whether to keep masking up. In the U.S., the CDC says vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask. However because of the highly contagious strain...
Texas Statefox4news.com

Texas seeing more cases of COVID-19 delta variant

The state health department is seeing more cases of a new strain of COVID-19 in Texas, even though that number remains small. Dr. Jennifer Shuford, the chief state epidemiologist, joined Good Day to talk about what she's seeing with the delta variant.
League City, TXmycentraloregon.com

More than 125 COVID-19 cases tied to Texas church summer camp

(LEAGUE CITY, TX.) — More than 125 children and adults have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a church summer camp in Texas, officials announced. The Clear Creek Community Church, based in League City, Texas, announced that Sunday services would be canceled this week due to the number of cases.
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

More than 125 people who attended Texas church camp test positive for COVID-19

DALLAS — More than 125 people who attended a camp hosted by a Galveston County church late last month have since tested positive for COVID-19, the church said. Clear Creek Community Church, based in League City, hosted a ministry for students in grades six to 12 at a campground outside of Galveston County, pastor Bruce Wesley said in a written statement. The camp was attended by more than 400 people.
Charleston, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

More than one million West Virginians have one COVID-19 vaccine dose

CHARLESTON — More than a million West Virginians have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to the continual decrease in active cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Jim Justice said on Tuesday. According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,005,135 eligible West Virginians age 12...
Kansas City, KSwyandottedaily.com

Doctors discuss surge in COVID-19 cases

With a surge in COVID-19 cases in parts of Missouri and Kansas, doctors at the University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday described how it affected the hospital and also talked about what individuals should do. One question was whether it was OK to go to Branson, Missouri, on vacation....
Van Buren County, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Delta variant marks infection increase in county

COVID-19 infection numbers, having been in decline since the December-January pandemic peak, are again beginning to climb in the state, and the county. Sources blame the increase on two factors: The Delta variant of the disease, held to be more infectious, and the overall lack of people who have received the vaccine, including those in Van Buren County.
Marion County, INWISH-TV

Dr. Adams discusses Delta variant of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV medical expert, joined Alexis Rogers on Monday with answers to the latest medical questions surrounding the Delta variant of COVID-19. On Tuesday Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine will give an update about COVID-19 rates and vaccination in Marion County, and we could learn more about whether the county plans to lift more coronavirus restrictions. This comes as leaders become more concerned with the Delta variant of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
KATC News

Healthcare officials discuss what the new strain of COVID-19 means for Acadiana

A new strain of COVID-19 has emerged in India called the Delta Variant, and according to healthcare officials this new strain is more contagious than previous strains. "You know we have the original COVID virus that was circulating, and then we had the UK variant which became the predominant circulating strain, and that is about fifty percent more transmissible than the original COVID virus," says Dr. Tina Stefanski, the regional medical director for the office of public health in Acadiana. "This new Delta variant is about sixty percent more transmissible than the UK variant, so we can see that this strain spreads more easily."
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Cases of highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Williamson County

The first cases of a particularly contagious variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Williamson County, according to local health care officials. The Williamson County and Cities Health District on June 25 announced the county discovered and confirmed the first cases of the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant of COVID-19 through lab testing in June. According to the WCCHD news release, three cases of the variant have been confirmed.

